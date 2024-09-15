September 15, 2024 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, September 16: 6:30 p.m. – White Mass, St. Mother Theodore Guérin Chapel, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, September 17: 11 a.m. – Blessing of New Gymnasium, Our Lady of Good Hope School, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, September 17: 4 p.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, September 18: 1 p.m. – Meeting with Recently Ordained Clergy, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Thursday, September 19: 2 p.m. – Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Notre Dame Investment Office, University of Notre Dame
Thursday, September 19: 7:30 p.m. – Praying for the Synod Prayer Service, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Saturday, September 21: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Sunday, September 22: 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw
