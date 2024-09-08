September 8, 2024 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, September 9: 9 a.m. – Mass and Symposium hosted by United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Committee on Religious Liberty, St. John Paul II National Shrine, Washington, D.C.
Tuesday and Wednesday, September 10 and 11 – Meetings of USCCB Administrative Committee, Washington, D.C.
Wednesday, September 11 – Joint Meeting of Foundation Board and Governance Board of Catholic Relief Services, Baltimore, Maryland
Thursday, September 12: Noon – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse
Friday, September 13: 10 a.m. – Inauguration Mass for University of Notre Dame President, Father Robert Dowd, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame
Saturday, September 14: 8:20 a.m. – Jubilee Mass for the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka
Sunday, September 15: 11:30 a.m. – Wedding Anniversary Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
