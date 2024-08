Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Thursday, August 15: 10:45 a.m. – Mass with Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters, Heritage Pointe, Warren

Saturday, August 17: 1 p.m. – Mass for the Sick, St. Felix Catholic Center, Huntington

Sunday, August 18: 9 a.m. – Mass, St. Robert Bellarmine Church, North Manchester

Monday, August 19: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, August 20: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyteral Council Meeting, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Wednesday, August 21: 10:30 a.m. – Hispanic Ministry Priest Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Basement, Warsaw

Wednesday, August 21: 6:30 p.m. – Mass, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Thursday, August 22: 11 a.m. – Meeting with Catholic Legislators and Indiana Catholic Conference Directors, St. John Paul II Center, Mishawaka

Friday, August 23: 5 p.m. – Mass and Presentation for Masters of Divinity Students and Seminarians, Sacred Heart Parish Center Chapel, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, August 25: 9 a.m. – Mass, St. Francis Xavier Church, Pierceton

