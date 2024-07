Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, July 29: 11 a.m. – Mass with Diocesan School Principals, St. Felix Catholic Center, Huntington

Wednesday, July 31: 11 a.m. – Mass with Seminarians, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Friday, August 2: 1:30 p.m. – Mass of Profession of Perpetual Vows for the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka

Saturday, August 3: 4:30 p.m. – Mass and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Annual Softball Game, Queen of Angels Church, Fort Wayne

Monday, August 5 to Thursday, August 8 – Knights of Columbus Supreme Convention, Québec City, Québec

