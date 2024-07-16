Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Wednesday, July 17, to Sunday, July 21 – National Eucharistic Congress, Indianapolis

Friday, July 19: 4 p.m. – Reception with Delegates from Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend at OSV Booth, Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis

Tuesday, July 23: 5:30 p.m. – Veneration of Relics and Talk on St. Manuel González García then Mass at 7 p.m., Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, July 24: 3 p.m. – Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Institute Committee, Hilton Garden Inn, Fort Wayne

Thursday, July 25: 8:30 a.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor, Huntington

Saturday, July 27: 4:30 p.m. – Mass, Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Fort Wayne

* * *