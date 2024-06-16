June 16, 2024 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, June 17: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, June 19: 6 p.m. – Mass, Legatus Chapters of Fort Wayne and South Bend, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw
Thursday, June 20: Noon – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Thursday, June 20: 4 p.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Sunday, June 23: 11 a.m. – Mass, St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen
Monday, June 24 to Friday, June 28 – Annual Priests Retreat, Swan Lake Resort, Plymouth
Saturday, June 29: 5 p.m. – 180th Anniversary Mass, SS. Peter and Paul Church, Huntington
