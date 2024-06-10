June 10, 2024 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Tuesday, June 11: 9 a.m. – Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Committee on Doctrine, Louisville, Kentucky
Tuesday, June 11: 2:30 p.m. – Meeting of USCCB Committee on Religious Liberty, Louisville, Kentucky
Wednesday, June 12 to Friday, June 14 – Meeting of USCCB Plenary Assembly, Louisville, Kentucky
Wednesday, June 12: 4:30 p.m. – Meeting of Bishops Advisory Group for Eucharistic Revival, Louisville, Kentucky
Wednesday, June 12: 6 p.m. – Meeting of USCCB Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism, Louisville, Kentucky
Saturday, June 15: 4 p.m. – 75th Anniversary Mass of St. Anthony de Padua Parish, St. Anthony de Padua Church, South Bend
