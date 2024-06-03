June 3, 2024 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Tuesday, June 4: 6 p.m. – “Our Shepherds, Our Future” Event in Support of the St. John Paul II Endowment Fund for Seminarian Education, The Armory, South Bend
Wednesday, June 5: 7 p.m. – Luxury Bingo Benefit for Women’s Care Center, Dahnke Ballroom, University of Notre Dame
Friday, June 7: 11 a.m. – Mass Celebrating Inauguration of the President of the University of Saint Francis, Oratory of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne
Friday, June 7: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, LaGrange
Saturday, June 8: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Diocesan Pastoral Council, Westminster Hall, Grace College, Winona Lake
Saturday, June 8: 6 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Fort Wayne
Sunday, June 9: 3 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Ligonier
