May 29, 2024 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Thursday, May 30: 7 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Marian High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger
Friday, May 31: 7 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Saint Joseph High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger
Saturday, June 1: 11 a.m. – Mass with Ordination of Priests, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Sunday, June 2: 11:30 a.m. – Adult Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.