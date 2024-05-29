Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Thursday, May 30: 7 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Marian High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Friday, May 31: 7 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Saint Joseph High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Saturday, June 1: 11 a.m. – Mass with Ordination of Priests, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, June 2: 11:30 a.m. – Adult Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

