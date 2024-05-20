Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, May 21: Noon – Meeting with New Pastors, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, May 22: Noon – Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Best Western Plus, Warsaw

Thursday, May 23: 10:30 a.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Dwenger High School, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, May 24: 10 a.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Luers High School, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 25: 5 p.m. – Mass, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Sunday, May 26: 11 a.m. – Adult Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

