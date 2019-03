Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, March 3: 11 a.m. — Closing Mass for Assisi Conference, St. Francis Chapel, University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne

Sunday, March 3: 2 p.m. — Rite of Election, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Monday, March 4: 6 p.m. — Catholic Legislator Dinner, Indianapolis

Tuesday, March 5: 7 a.m. — Servus Omnium Lecture and Breakfast, University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, March 5: 4 p.m. — Blessing of New Diocesan Museum, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, March 6: 7 a.m. — Ash Wednesday Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Thursday, March 7: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of Presbyteral Council, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Thursday, March 7: 6:30 p.m. — Mass for Leadership Meeting with Knights of Columbus and Franciscan Friars Minor, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne

