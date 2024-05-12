Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, May 13: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, May 14: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Diocesan Budget Committee, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, May 14: 12:30 p.m. – Meeting of Priest Retirement Board, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, May 15: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Seminary Admissions Committee, Sacred Heart Parish Office, Warsaw

Thursday, May 16: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend

Friday, May 17: 4 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame

Saturday, May 18: 11 a.m. – Diaconate Ordination, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Saturday, May 18: 5 p.m. – Commencement Mass, Joyce Center, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, May 19: 9:30 a.m. – Commencement Celebrations, Notre Dame Stadium, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, May 19: 5 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Adalbert Church, South Bend

* * *