Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, May 6: 5 p.m. – Mass with Blessing and Sending of Graduates of Notre Dame’s Masters of Divinity Program, Moreau Seminary, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, May 7: 8 a.m. – Meeting of Indiana Bishops and Major Religious Superiors, Our Lady of Fatima Retreat House, Indianapolis

Tuesday, May 7: 3:30 p.m. – Meeting of Bishops of Indiana, Archbishop O’Meara Catholic Center, Indianapolis

Wednesday, May 8: 8 a.m. – Meeting of the Board of Directors of Indiana Catholic Conference, Indianapolis

Thursday, May 9: 9 a.m. – Meeting with Diocesan High School Principals, Oakwood Inn, Syracuse

Thursday, May 9: Noon – Meeting with Council of Teachers, Oakwood Inn, Syracuse

Thursday, May 9: 6 p.m. – Meeting with Diocesan School Board, Oakwood Inn, Syracuse

Friday, May 10: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Most Precious Blood Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 11: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, May 12: 3 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Fort Wayne

