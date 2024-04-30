Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Wednesday, May 1: 9:45 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Saint Joseph High School, South Bend

Thursday, May 2: 6:30 p.m. – University of Notre Dame Club of Fort Wayne Celebration, Sycamore Hills Golf Club, Fort Wayne

Friday, May 3: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Therese Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 4: 9:30 a.m. – University of Saint Francis Baccalaureate Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 4: 6 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Henry Church, Fort Wayne

Sunday, May 5: 11 a.m. – Mass Celebrating 100th Anniversary of Catholic Education in Decatur, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Decatur

