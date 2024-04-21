Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, April 22: 10:30 a.m. – Tour and Luncheon with Bishop Dwenger High School Theology Students, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, April 23: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyteral Council Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Basement, Warsaw

Wednesday, April 24: 11:30 a.m. – “You Can Lend A Hand” Luncheon, The Grand Wayne Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, April 25: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, SS. Peter and Paul Church, Huntington

Friday, April 26: Noon – Meeting with Annual Bishop’s Appeal Committee, Boathouse Restaurant, Winona Lake

Friday, April 26: 6 p.m. – Luers Knight, Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne

Saturday, April 27: 9:30 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, Culver Academies Memorial Chapel, Culver

Saturday, April 27: 5 p.m. – Mass for Evangelium Vitae Medal Award, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, April 28: Noon – Confirmation Mass with Rite of Full Communion, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, April 28: 5 p.m. – Vespers and Dinner with Holy Cross Seminarians, Old College, University of Notre Dame

* * *