Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, April 15: 9:45 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne

Monday, April 15: 5:30 p.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Cemetery Association, Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, April 16: 6:30 p.m. – Mass Closing 40-Hours Eucharistic Devotion, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, April 17: 10:30 a.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, April 17: 7:30 p.m. – Presentation at Theology on Tap, Holy Cross College, Notre Dame

Thursday, April 18: 11:30 a.m. – “You Can Lend A Hand” Luncheon, Century Center, South Bend

Thursday, April 18: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkhart

Friday, April 19: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart

Saturday, April 20: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart

Sunday, April 21: 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Pius X Church, Granger

