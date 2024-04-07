April 7, 2024 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, April 8: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven
Tuesday, April 9: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, April 9: 5:45 p.m. – Meeting of Diocesan Review Board, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Warsaw
Wednesday, April 10: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyterate Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw
Thursday, April 11: 8:30 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. Michael Church and School, Plymouth
Thursday, April 11: Noon – Harvest House Luncheon and Talk, Knights of Columbus Hall, Plymouth
Friday, April 12: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Seminary Admissions Committee, Sacred Heart Parish Office, Warsaw
Friday, April 12: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Garrett
Saturday, April 13: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne
Saturday, April 13: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw
Sunday, April 14: 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne
