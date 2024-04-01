Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
April 1, 2024 // Bishop

Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, April 2: 7 p.m. – Little Flower Holy Hour, St. Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, April 3: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola

Friday, April 5: Noon – Easter Mass for Diocesan Employees, Good Shepherd Chapel, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Friday, April 5: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Decatur

Saturday, April 6: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Michael Church, Plymouth

