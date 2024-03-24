March 24, 2024 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, March 25: 7 p.m. – Chrism Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Tuesday, March 26: 7 p.m. – Chrism Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Thursday, March 28: 7 p.m. – Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Friday, March 29: 1 p.m. – Good Friday Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Saturday, March 30: 8:30 p.m. – Easter Vigil Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Sunday, March 31: 10:30 a.m. – Easter Sunday Mass, St. Anne Home and Retirement Community, Fort Wayne
