Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, March 25: 7 p.m. – Chrism Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Tuesday, March 26: 7 p.m. – Chrism Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Thursday, March 28: 7 p.m. – Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Friday, March 29: 1 p.m. – Good Friday Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, March 30: 8:30 p.m. – Easter Vigil Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, March 31: 10:30 a.m. – Easter Sunday Mass, St. Anne Home and Retirement Community, Fort Wayne

* * *