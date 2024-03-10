Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, March 11: 9 a.m. – Meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Committee on Doctrine, Washington, D.C.

Tuesday and Wednesday, March 12-13: Meetings of USCCB Administrative Committee, Washington, D.C.

Tuesday, March 12: 5:30 p.m. – Mass to Celebrate Go FAR: The Campaign for Catholic Relief Services, Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, March 13: Joint Meeting of Foundation Board and Governance Board of Catholic Relief Services, Washington, D.C.

Saturday, March 16: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Saturday, March 16: 6 p.m. – Saint Joseph High School Gala, Four Winds Casino, South Bend

Sunday, March 17: 10:30 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Dominic Church, Bremen

Sunday, March 17: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, The Holy Spirit Chapel, Le Mans Hall, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame

