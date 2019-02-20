Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, February 24: 10 a.m. — Rite of Election, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, February 24: 7 p.m. — Mass, Holy Spirit Chapel, Le Mans Hall, Saint Mary’s College, University of Notre Dame

Monday, February 25: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, February 26: 12:30 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Holiday Inn Express, Warsaw

Thursday, February 28: 12:30 p.m. — Lunch Meeting with Keough School Students, Jenkins Nanovic Hall, University of Notre Dame

Thursday, February 28: 5:45 p.m. — Dinner Meeting with Keough School Faculty and Administration, Legends of Notre Dame, University of Notre Dame

Thursday, February 28: 8 p.m. — Remarks at Performance of “Holy Spirit Mass” by National Lutheran Choir, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Friday, March 1: 11:30 a.m. — South Bend/Southwest Michigan You Can Lend a Hand Luncheon, Century Center, South Bend

Saturday, March 2: 6 p.m. — Saints Alive! Dinner and Auction, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

