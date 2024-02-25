Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, February 26, to Wednesday, February 28: Symposium for Bishops on “The Place of Episcopal Discernment in the Synodal Journey,” University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, February 27: 5:15 p.m. – Mass, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Wednesday, February 28, to Wednesday, March 6: Episcopal Ordination of Bishop-Elect Wimal Jayasuriya, Chilaw, Sri Lanka

* * *