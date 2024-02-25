February 25, 2024 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, February 26, to Wednesday, February 28: Symposium for Bishops on “The Place of Episcopal Discernment in the Synodal Journey,” University of Notre Dame
Tuesday, February 27: 5:15 p.m. – Mass, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame
Wednesday, February 28, to Wednesday, March 6: Episcopal Ordination of Bishop-Elect Wimal Jayasuriya, Chilaw, Sri Lanka
* * *
