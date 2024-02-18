Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, February 19: 5:15 p.m. – Mass at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, followed by Speech to Right to Life Club, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, February 20: 12:30 p.m. – Theology Class for Masters of Divinity Students, University of Notre Dame

Wednesday, February 21: Noon – Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Best Western Plus, Warsaw

Wednesday, February 21: 7 p.m. – Presentation on “Authentic Masculinity,” followed by Holy Hour of Eucharistic Adoration at 8 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne

Thursday, February 22: 8 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Huntington Catholic School, SS. Peter and Paul Church, Huntington

Saturday, February 24: 3:15 p.m. – Question and Answer Session at Rekindle the Fire Men’s Conference, followed by 4:30 p.m. Mass, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne

Sunday, February 25: 2 p.m. – Rite of Election and Rite of Continuing Call to Conversion, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

* * *