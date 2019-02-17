Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, February 17: 10 a.m. — Byzantine Mass, Malloy Chapel, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, February 17: 5 p.m. — Vespers and Dinner, Old College, University of Notre Dame

Monday, February 18: 12 p.m. — Talk at Monthly Men’s Luncheon, Towne House Retirement Community, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, February 20: 11:30 a.m. — Mass for Diocesan Principals, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw

Thursday, February 21: 12 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Saint Anne Communities, Randallia Place, Fort Wayne

Friday, February 22: 8:15 a.m. — Mass and Blessing of New Gymnasium, St. Mary of the Assumption, Avilla

Saturday, February 23: 10:30 a.m. — Mass with Blessing of Windmoor Chapel and Dedication of Altar, Windmoor Study Center, South Bend

