January 29, 2019 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, February 3: 11 a.m. — Mass, St. Aloysius Church, Yoder
Tuesday, February 5: 11 a.m. — Meeting of the Priest Personnel Board, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw
Tuesday, February 5: 6:30 p.m. — Theology on Tap, Mishawaka Columbus Club, Mishawaka
Friday, February 8: 7:45 a.m. — Pastoral Visit to Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne, with Mass at 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 9: 7:45 a.m. — Morning prayer and Mass with Aspirants to the Permanent Diaconate, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw
Saturday, February 9: 7:30 p.m. — World Youth Day Catechesis and Adoration for Diocesan World Youth Day Youth Conference, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne
