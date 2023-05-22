Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Wednesday, May 24: 10:30 a.m. – Jubilee Mass for Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters, Archbishop Noll Memorial Chapel at Victory Noll, Huntington

Wednesday, May 24: 5:30 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Dwenger High School, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Thursday, May 25: Noon – Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Best Western Plus, Warsaw

Thursday, May 25: 7 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Marian High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Friday, May 26: 10 a.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Luers High School, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 27: 4 p.m. – Adult Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Sunday, May 28: 11:30 a.m. – Adult Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

* * *