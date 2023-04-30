April 30, 2023 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, May 1: 11 a.m. – Mass with Blessing of the Oratory of the Holy Family and Dedication of the Altar, Southold Center for Education, South Bend
Tuesday, May 2: 11 a.m. – Funeral Mass, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Wednesday, May 3: 1 p.m. – Meeting of Seminary Admissions Committee, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Thursday, May 4: 2 p.m. – Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Admissions Committee, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Thursday, May 4: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, Auburn
Sunday, May 7: 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Pius X Church, Granger
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.