Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, May 1: 11 a.m. – Mass with Blessing of the Oratory of the Holy Family and Dedication of the Altar, Southold Center for Education, South Bend

Tuesday, May 2: 11 a.m. – Funeral Mass, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Wednesday, May 3: 1 p.m. – Meeting of Seminary Admissions Committee, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, May 4: 2 p.m. – Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Admissions Committee, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, May 4: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, Auburn

Sunday, May 7: 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Pius X Church, Granger

