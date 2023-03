Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Mar. 20: 8:30 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. Therese Catholic School, Fort Wayne

Thursday, Mar. 23: 8:30 a.m. – Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Board of Directors, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, Mar. 23: Noon – Mass, Good Shepherd Chapel, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, Mar. 23: 5:30 p.m. – Unveiling Ceremony for Replica of Michelangelo’s Pieta, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, Mar. 24: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, Mar. 25: 10 a.m. – Mass Celebrating Inauguration of President of Holy Cross College, St. Joseph Chapel, Holy Cross College, Notre Dame

Saturday, Mar. 25: 2 p.m. – Inauguration of Dr. Marco Clark as President of Holy Cross College, Pfeil Center, Holy Cross College, Notre Dame

Sunday, Mar. 26: 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Fort Wayne

