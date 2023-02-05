Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Feb. 6: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, Feb. 8: 9 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Marian High School, Mishawaka

Thursday, Feb. 9: 2 p.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Pope John Paul II Center, Mishawaka

Thursday, Feb. 9: 4:30 p.m. – Mass Celebrating 10th Anniversary of Beatification of Mother Maria Theresia Bonzel, St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka

Friday, Feb. 10: 7 p.m. – Presentation to the Fiat Community, Le Mans Hall, St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame

Saturday, Feb. 11: 9 a.m. – Mass and Eucharistic Formation Day, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Sunday, Feb. 12: 10 a.m. – Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, Kendallville

* * *