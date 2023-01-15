Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, Jan. 17: 9:30 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne

Thursday, Jan. 19: 8 p.m. – Diocesan Holy Hour, National Prayer Vigil for Life, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, Jan. 21: 11 a.m. – Funeral Mass for Deacon Jim Fitzpatrick, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne

Sunday, Jan. 22: 10:30 a.m. – Mass, St. Paul of the Cross Church, Columbia City

* * *