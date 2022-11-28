Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, Nov. 29: 10 a.m. – Advent Day of Recollection, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Wednesday, Nov. 30: Noon – Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Best Western Plus, Warsaw

Wednesday, Nov. 30: 5 p.m. – Mass, Holy Cross Community, Corby Hall, University of Notre Dame

Thursday, Dec. 1: 11 a.m. – Mass for Permanent Deacons and Profession of Faith and Oath of Fidelity, The Canonical Retreat at Lindenwood

Saturday, Dec. 3: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

Sunday, Dec. 4: 10:30 a.m. – Mass and Lunch with Saint Vincent de Paul Youth Group, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

