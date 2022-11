Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, November 14 – Thursday, November 17 – Plenary Meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Baltimore, Maryland

Saturday, November 19: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St, Monica Church, Mishawaka

Sunday, November 20: 11 a.m. – Mass, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw

* * *