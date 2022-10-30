Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Oct. 31: 5:45 p.m. – Pastoral Visit and Presentation to Seminarians, Moreau Seminary, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. John the Baptist School, South Bend

Wednesday, Nov. 2: 6:30 p.m. – Mass and Reflection, World Youth Day Pilgrim Meeting, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw

Thursday, Nov. 3: 7:30 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Corpus Christi Church, South Bend

Sunday, Nov. 6: 10:30 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Anthony de Padua Church, South Bend

* * *