October 23, 2022 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, October 24: 5:30 p.m. – Board Meeting for Catholic Cemetery Association, Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, October 26: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, South Bend
Thursday, October 27: 9:30 a.m. – Leadership and Authority Class, University of Notre Dame
Thursday, October 27: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass (English), St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen
Saturday, October 29: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass (Spanish), St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen
Sunday, October 30: 3 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne
