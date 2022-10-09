Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Oct. 10: 10 a.m. — Cabinet Meeting, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Monday, Oct. 10: 5 p.m. — Northeast Indiana Right to Life Banquet, Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, Oct. 11-Thursday, Oct. 13: Priest Continuing Education Days, Potawatomi Inn, Angola, Indiana

Thursday, Oct. 13: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Christ the King Church, South Bend

Friday, Oct. 14: 9 a.m. — Mass, Chapel of the Sacred Heart, St. John Paul II Center Chapel, Mishawaka

Saturday, Oct. 15: 4 p.m. — Mass, St. Thomas More Chapel, Law School, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, Oct. 16: 2 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Bristol

