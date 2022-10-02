Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Oct. 3: 5:30 p.m. — Red Mass, Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, Oct. 5: 5:15 p.m. — Red Mass, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame

Wednesday, Oct. 5: 7 p.m. — Meeting with Saint Thomas More Society, University of Notre Dame

Friday, Oct. 7: 8:15 a.m. — Men’s and Women’s Dignity and Vocation Class Visit, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Saturday, Oct. 8: 5 p.m. — Sesquicentennial Mass, Immaculate Conception, Auburn

Sunday, Oct. 9: 11:30 a.m. — Wedding Anniversary Mass, Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

* * *