September 26, 2022 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Tuesday, Sept. 27: 8:15 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral visit, St. Vincent de Paul School, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, Sept. 28: 6 p.m. — Mass, Assisi Program for Discipleship and Leadership, University of Saint Francis
Thursday, Sept. 29: 7 p.m. — A Mother’s Hope, Fifth Annual Diamond Gala, Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne
Sunday, Oct. 2: 9 a.m.— Mass and blessing of the Grotto, St. Francis Xavier, Pierceton
Sunday, Oct. 2: 1:30 p.m. — Friends of the Poor Walk, St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne, Parkview Field
