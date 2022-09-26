Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, Sept. 27: 8:15 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral visit, St. Vincent de Paul School, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, Sept. 28: 6 p.m. — Mass, Assisi Program for Discipleship and Leadership, University of Saint Francis

Thursday, Sept. 29: 7 p.m. — A Mother’s Hope, Fifth Annual Diamond Gala, Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne

Sunday, Oct. 2: 9 a.m.— Mass and blessing of the Grotto, St. Francis Xavier, Pierceton

Sunday, Oct. 2: 1:30 p.m. — Friends of the Poor Walk, St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne, Parkview Field

* * *