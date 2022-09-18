Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Sept. 19: 10 a.m. – Cabinet Meeting, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, Sept. 20: 5:45 p.m. – Diocesan Review Board Meeting, Oakwood Resort, Syracuse

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Noon — Redeemer Radio Sharathon, Bishop on the air

Wednesday, Sept. 21: 4 p.m. – Meeting with Recently Ordained Clergy, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, Sept. 22: 2 p.m. – Diocesan Finance Council Meeting, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame

Friday, Sept. 23: 11 a.m. – Mass at St. Clare Novitiate Chapel, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration Motherhouse, Mishawaka

Saturday, Sept. 24: 4 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Sunday, Sept. 25: 2 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw

* * *