September 18, 2022 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, Sept. 19: 10 a.m. – Cabinet Meeting, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, Sept. 20: 5:45 p.m. – Diocesan Review Board Meeting, Oakwood Resort, Syracuse
Wednesday, Sept. 21: Noon — Redeemer Radio Sharathon, Bishop on the air
Wednesday, Sept. 21: 4 p.m. – Meeting with Recently Ordained Clergy, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Thursday, Sept. 22: 2 p.m. – Diocesan Finance Council Meeting, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame
Friday, Sept. 23: 11 a.m. – Mass at St. Clare Novitiate Chapel, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration Motherhouse, Mishawaka
Saturday, Sept. 24: 4 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Sunday, Sept. 25: 2 p.m., Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw
