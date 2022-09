Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Sunday, Sept. 4: 10 a.m. – Mass, St. Aloysius Church, Yoder

Wednesday, Sept. 7: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyterate Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Warsaw

Thursday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 10: Catholic Medical Association Conference, Denver, Colorado

