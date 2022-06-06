Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, June 6: 10 a.m. – Cabinet Meeting, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne Wednesday, June 8: Noon – Meeting of Board of Northeast Indiana Catholic Community Foundation, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne Friday, June 10: 10 a.m. – Blessing of St. Joseph's Mission Women's Shelter, Fort Wayne Sunday, June 12: 9 a.m. – Meeting of Doctrine Committee of USCCB, San Diego, California Monday, June 13: 2 p.m. – Meeting of Eucharistic Revival Bishops' Advisory Group, San Diego, California Monday, June 13 to Friday June 17 – Special Assembly of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, San Diego, California Saturday, June 18: 5 p.m. – Farewell Mass for Conventual Franciscan Friars, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola Sunday, June 19: 3 p.m. – Diocesan Corpus Christi Procession inaugurating three-year Eucharistic Revival, Warsaw