Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, May 31: 7 p.m. – Mass, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, June 1: 7 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass, Saint Joseph High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Friday, June 3: 3 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass, Northeastern Indiana Catholic Home Educators (NICHE), Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, June 4: 11 a.m. – Priesthood Ordination Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, June 5: 11:30 a.m. – Adult Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

* * *