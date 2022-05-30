May 30, 2022 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Tuesday, May 31: 7 p.m. – Mass, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, June 1: 7 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass, Saint Joseph High School, St. Pius X Church, Granger
Friday, June 3: 3 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass, Northeastern Indiana Catholic Home Educators (NICHE), Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Saturday, June 4: 11 a.m. – Priesthood Ordination Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Sunday, June 5: 11:30 a.m. – Adult Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
