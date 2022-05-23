Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, May 24: 10:30 a.m. – Jubilee Mass for Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters, Victory Noll, Huntington

Wednesday, May 25: 10:30 a.m. – Meeting of Presbyteral Council, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Wednesday, May 25: 5 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Dwenger High School, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Thursday, May 26: 7 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Marian High School, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Friday, May 27: 10 a.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Luers High School, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, May 29: 11 a.m. – Adult Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

