May 23, 2022 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Tuesday, May 24: 10:30 a.m. – Jubilee Mass for Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters, Victory Noll, Huntington
Wednesday, May 25: 10:30 a.m. – Meeting of Presbyteral Council, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw
Wednesday, May 25: 5 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Dwenger High School, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Thursday, May 26: 7 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Marian High School, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Friday, May 27: 10 a.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Bishop Luers High School, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Sunday, May 29: 11 a.m. – Adult Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.