Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, May 16: 11:15 a.m. – “You Can Lend a Hand” Luncheon, Grand Wayne Center, Fort Wayne

Monday, May 16: 2:30 p.m. – Meeting of Seminary Review Board, Archbishop Noll Center

Wednesday, May 18: 2:30 p.m. – Meeting of Diocese Finance Council, Zoom

Wednesday, May 18: 7 p.m. – Armor of God Spiritual Briefing: “Arming Men on the Power of Virtue”, St. Vincent de Paul Parish Msgr. Kuzmich Life Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, May 19: Noon – Meeting of Board of Directors of Saint Anne Communities, Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne

Thursday, May 19: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart

Friday, May 20: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart

Saturday, May 21: 11 a.m. – Diaconate Ordination, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Saturday, May 21: 5 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Queen of Peace Church, Mishawaka

Sunday, May 22: 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Sunday, May 22: 7 p.m. – Blessing of the Church Organ, St. Pius X Church, Granger

* * *