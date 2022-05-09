Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, May 10: 3:30 p.m. – Meeting of Indiana Bishops, Indianapolis

Wednesday, May 11: 9 a.m. – Mass and Meeting of Indiana Catholic Conference, Indianapolis

Wednesday, May 11: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Paul of the Cross Church, Columbia City

Thursday, May 12: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend

Friday, May 13: 4 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass for Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame

Saturday, May 14: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Saturday, May 14: 5 p.m. – Commencement Mass, Joyce Center-Purcell Pavilion, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame

Sunday, May 15: 9 a.m. – Commencement Celebrations, Notre Dame Stadium, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame

Sunday, May 15: 5 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Adalbert Church, South Bend

* * *