Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, May 2: 8 a.m. – Meeting of Indiana Bishops and Major Superiors of Religious Institutes, Indianapolis

Monday, May 2: 5 p.m. – Mass and Blessing for Graduates of Masters of Divinity Program at the University of Notre Dame, Moreau Seminary

Tuesday, May 3: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St John the Baptist Church, New Haven

Wednesday, May 4: 1 p.m. – History Lesson to 8th Grade Class at St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, May 4: 7 p.m. – Talk on Theology of the Body to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish MOMS Group, Fort Wayne

Thursday, May 5: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Therese Church, Fort Wayne

Friday, May 6: 11 a.m. – Blessing of Babies Closet, Associated Churches, Fort Wayne

Friday, May 6: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, SS. Peter and Paul Church, Huntington

Saturday, May 7: 9:30 a.m. – University of Saint Francis Baccalaureate Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 7: 5 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola

Sunday, May 8: 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

