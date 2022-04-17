April 17, 2022 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, April 18: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, April 19: 9:30 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, April 20: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Thursday, April 21: 11 a.m. – Bishop Dwenger High School Theology Department Students Visit, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Thursday, April 21: 6 p.m. – Catholic Charities 100th Anniversary Gala, Fort Wayne Country Club, Fort Wayne
Friday, April 22: 6 p.m. – LuersKnight! Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne
Saturday, April 23: 2 p.m. – Priesthood Ordination, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame
Sunday, April 24: 2 p.m. – Mass with Sacrament of Confirmation and the Rite of Reception into Full Communion, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame
