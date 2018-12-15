December 15, 2018 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, December 16: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, LaGrange
Tuesday, December 18: 11 a.m. — Mass and Luncheon for Diocesan Employees of Fort Wayne Area, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, December 19: 11 a.m. — Mass and Luncheon for Diocesan Employees of South Bend Area, St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka
Thursday, December 20: 11 a.m. — Mass and Lunch for Seminarians, their Families and Serra Club of South Bend, St. Jude Church, South Bend
