April 10, 2022 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, April 11: 7 p.m. – Chrism Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, April 12: 7 p.m. – Chrism Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Thursday, April 14: 7 p.m. – Holy Thursday Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Friday, April 15: 1 p.m. – Good Friday Service, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Saturday, April 16: 9 p.m. – Easter Vigil Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Sunday, April 17: 10 a.m. – Easter Mass, St. Pius X, Granger
