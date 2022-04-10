Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, April 11: 7 p.m. – Chrism Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, April 12: 7 p.m. – Chrism Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Thursday, April 14: 7 p.m. – Holy Thursday Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Friday, April 15: 1 p.m. – Good Friday Service, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, April 16: 9 p.m. – Easter Vigil Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Sunday, April 17: 10 a.m. – Easter Mass, St. Pius X, Granger 

