April 3, 2022 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, April 4: 2 p.m. – Presentations at National Eucharistic Preachers Conference, Chicago, IL
Tuesday, April 5: 5 p.m. – Keeley Vatican Lecture, Eck Visitor’s Center Auditorium, Notre Dame
Friday, April 8: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Bluffton
Saturday, April 9: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Decatur
Sunday, April 10: 11:30 a.m. – Palm Sunday Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.