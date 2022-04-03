Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, April 4: 2 p.m. – Presentations at National Eucharistic Preachers Conference, Chicago, IL

Tuesday, April 5: 5 p.m. – Keeley Vatican Lecture, Eck Visitor’s Center Auditorium, Notre Dame

Friday, April 8: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Bluffton

Saturday, April 9: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Decatur

Sunday, April 10: 11:30 a.m. – Palm Sunday Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

