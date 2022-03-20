March 20, 2022 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, March 21, 11:15 a.m. – “You Can Lend a Hand Luncheon,” Century Center, South Bend
Monday, March 21, 5:15 p.m. – Mass at Windmoor Study Center, South Bend
Tuesday, March 22, 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption, Avilla
Wednesday, March 23, 3 p.m. – OSV Institute Meeting, Fort Wayne
Thursday, March 24, 8 a.m. – Meeting of the Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Thursday, March 24, 12 p.m. – Mass, Good Shepherd Chapel, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Friday, March 25, 3 p.m. – Pueri Cantores, St. Pius X, Granger
Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Fort Wayne
Sunday, March 27, 10:30 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Thomas the Apostle, Elkhart
