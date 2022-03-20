Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, March 21, 11:15 a.m. – “You Can Lend a Hand Luncheon,” Century Center, South Bend

Monday, March 21, 5:15 p.m. – Mass at Windmoor Study Center, South Bend

Tuesday, March 22, 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption, Avilla

Wednesday, March 23, 3 p.m. – OSV Institute Meeting, Fort Wayne

Thursday, March 24, 8 a.m. – Meeting of the Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, March 24, 12 p.m. – Mass, Good Shepherd Chapel, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Friday, March 25, 3 p.m. – Pueri Cantores, St. Pius X, Granger

Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Fort Wayne

Sunday, March 27, 10:30 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Thomas the Apostle, Elkhart

* * *